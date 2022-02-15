“Everyday with you is Valentine’s day” – Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Gospel minister, Sammie Okposo, has disclosed that everyday he spends with his wife is Valentine’s day. This he said in celebration of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Sammie Okposo in a post on his Instagram page stated that they have been together for the past twelve years and they are going to be together forever.

While celebrating their twelve years wedding anniversary, Sammie Okposo described his wife as his love, friend, support, copilot, and queen.

His words,

“My wife, my live, my friend, my support, my copilot, my queen. Everyday with you is Val’s day. 12 years done forever to go. #everydaywithyouis valsday❤️ #12yearsdoneforevertogo❤️”.

This comes weeks after Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal, wherein an American lady accused him of allegedly impregnating her and asking her to abort the pregnancy.

Sammie had taken to his Instagram page and admitted to the allegation. He also apologized to his wife for cheating on her.

See below,