TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife…

“Everyday with you is Valentine’s day” – Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Gospel minister, Sammie Okposo, has disclosed that everyday he spends with his wife is Valentine’s day. This he said in celebration of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Sammie Okposo in a post on his Instagram page stated that they have been together for the past twelve years and they are going to be together forever.

While celebrating their twelve years wedding anniversary, Sammie Okposo described his wife as his love, friend, support, copilot, and queen.

READ ALSO

Obi Cubana reassures his love for his wife on…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom…

His words,

“My wife, my live, my friend, my support, my copilot, my queen. Everyday with you is Val’s day. 12 years done forever to go. #everydaywithyouis valsday❤️ #12yearsdoneforevertogo❤️”.

This comes weeks after Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal, wherein an American lady accused him of allegedly impregnating her and asking her to abort the pregnancy.

Sammie had taken to his Instagram page and admitted to the allegation. He also apologized to his wife for cheating on her.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Everyday with you is Valentine’s day” – Sammie Okposo…

“Sex is for married people, I don’t indulge in such” – BBNaija Boma reveals

“Where is the N250 million you promised orphanages” – Uche Maduagwu…

Reactions as Blessing Okoro flaunts growing baby bump in new video

Actress Sharon Oja gives reasons she won’t flaunt her relationship on social…

Actor, Williams Uchemba gifts his wife brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth…

Femi Kayode’s ex wife, Precious Chikwendu arraigned for attempted murder…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More