Mikel Obi an ex-Nigerian footballer, has made headlines on social media after criticising entitled family members who make demands.

Mikel Obi make the remark in an interview with fellow footballer Rio Ferdinand, where he noted how relatives in Africa are frequently entitled to a person’s money.

He said that when an African person becomes rich, many relatives and cousins begin to make demands, and sisters even marry men who believe they are destined to be a part of Mikel John Obi’s family.

In his words;

“When you come from Africa, when you make money, it’s not your money. You have all these relatives, cousins, and your sisters go off and get married to some guy who just wants to get married into Mikel John Obi’s family because his life is sorted, and then you start looking after this guy, and before you know it, they keep having so many kids and you look at it like,

‘Okay, you’re having this many kids, who are going to look after them?’ It’s you! It’s the culture because, for them, you owe them that, so sometimes you have to be strong and say, ‘You know what, guys, enough is enough; I don’t care’. They give you this thing whereby ‘if you don’t do it, we’re going to go to the press’. After all, what have I done for you guys? But this happens a lot in Africa. Not everybody comes out and speaks about it.”