“Get used to it or get the fuck out of my page” -Tonto Dikeh reacts after she was criticized for influencing aphrodisiac

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has made a public statement, following the criticism she received after she influenced for an aphrodisiac seller in her social media page.

The actress earlier influenced aphrodisiac on her page and her fans took to the comments and stated that she is too godly to be associated with such.

Being a godly person and someone who depicts her religious beliefs on her page, she was criticized for promoting aphrodisiac.

Reacting to this she made a public statement in a video on her social media page and asked her critics to either get used to it or get the fuck out of her page.

Her words,

“Hi guys, just to clarify, I have been getting so many messages on what I am posting or what I should be posting – the truth is someone said I am too godly for this kind of post and I actually believe that…

This is the same thing I told God that I was too godly for the bullshit that he let happen to me.

You know so I am in the phase of my life where I don’t give a fuck, I really don’t give a fuck okay, so whatever is going to bring me money apart from me selling my body I will do it – so okay – get used to it or get the fuck out of my page”.

In the caption of the video she wrote,

“I love you all….

Heck no it’s not about money, it’s about my present state of mind…

We all have different paths we walk on and never come out the same.

This is me NOW, tomorrow maybe different..

BUT FOR TODAY I AM HERE…..”.

See below,