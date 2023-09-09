Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo had proposed love to his fellow housemate, Kim Oprah.

He did this during their discussion last night.

Cross Okonkwo told Kim Oprah that he will give her his all, if she gives him “everything’.

When Kim said she has nothing, the reality specifically told her to give him her body, soul, spirit, support and unconditional love.

Their conversation suggested that Cross gave her a head.

READ THEIR FULL CONVERSATION BELOW:

Cross: If you are to give me everything that

you have I will give you everything that I

have and I don’t think I will go out looking

for anything else

Kim oprah: What do I have, I don’t have

anything

Cross: Yes I know

Cross: Give me your body, give your soul,

give me your spirit, give me your support

and unconditional love

Cross: There is nothing you can tell me

otherwise coz the …. happened in the

room. I have seen everything I have gone

down. I have thought through so I know

you definitely enjoyed it

Kim oprah: I did

Cross: But that is going to be the last time

it will ever happen again ryt?

Watch below;

