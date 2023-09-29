BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo is angry that his colleague, Ceec won the Innoson task and the car that came with it.

Cross told Mercy and Pere that he believes that Ceec cheated by taking his spot at the Innoson task.

He feels that he should have won the car because he was in the right lane and God told him so.

Mercy tried to calm Cross down by saying that there can only be one winner and that it’s not always possible to win.

“Cross, there can only be one winner and if its not you… fine” she said.

Cross was not happy with Mercy’s response as he feels that she and the other housemates are not being fair to him.

He replied: “I don’t like the way you guys are behaving, which one is “be a gentleman”. Everyone have started going to their lane.

I knew that number two was the right lane, God told me to stay there, I wanted to stay there, you can’t come and change something that I’ve done and I’m there been a gentleman. And I already told her to go back to her lane but y’all said it’s just a game.

My mind told me go to number two and it’s number two my God told me to stay.”

