Irish chef, Alan Fisher has broken Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon, dethroning Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

Recall that on May 11, 2023, Miss Baci broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, cooking for an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes.

She cooked over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint, including traditional Nigerian dishes such as jollof rice, egusi soup, and pounded yam.

During her time as the Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci used her platform to raise awareness of food insecurity and to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

She also inspired other chefs to push themselves to new limits.

Today, November 7, the Guinness world record official has announced that Irish chef, Alan Fisher has broken its record for the longest cooking marathon, dethroning Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

Fisher cooked for an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes, beating Baci’s previous record by more than 24 hours.

See the post below:

Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci has been dethroned 😳 Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan 🥄 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 7, 2023

