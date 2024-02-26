Popular reality TV star, Kiddwaya has revealed that he doesn’t like girls with extremely big nyansh.

Kiddwaya, appears to have dashed the hope of many ladies with big nyansh crushing on him as he stated that it is getting increasingly difficult to control.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote: “I don’t like girls with overly big nyash. It’s getting out of hand abeg.”

See netizens reactions below;

@qute_starr: “Raise am raise am raise am this one go sweet us way no get nyash

@comradejerrbenard: “Truth is, it’s only attractive when it’s clothed. I mean, the oversized ones.”

@_bankyrichy_: “Finally someone has to say it !!!!

Everyone now has yansh in Lagos some their denominator is bigger than the numerator

@ur_gurl_gray: “He didn’t say he does not like big nyash he does not like the overly big ones

.. there’s a difference”.

@sabigurl1: “It’s everywhere like Gala. I remember when if u see big nyansh u go dey shock, now its like a norm

now they problem na who carry the nyansh and if e blend with the leg or torso