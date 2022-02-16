“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A lady has declared that she doesn’t want her children to have a stepfather. She stated that she doesn’t want her children to go through what she and her sister are going through.

The lady identified as Victoria MT on Facebook, stated that she is working and struggling while her mother who is earning N140 thousand refused to provide for she and her sister.

According to her their stepfather turned their mother against them. She noted that her mother is no longer concerned about she and sister but care more about her new family.

She added that she has been working for six months without her mother’s support. She therefore prayed that her kids won’t have a step father.

Her words in full,

“The pain of seeing my mother earning 140k every month And I’m out here working and struggling. Trying to do two jobs to get more money so I can pay my school fees and get my course materials. Imagine me trying to go into other things just to earn more money. Beenworking for 6 months without her support, Been feeding, clothing, and getting cool stuff for myself without her. I called her today, to ask for 5000 naira only to use till I get paid Guess what she said ? 

” I don’t have, they’ve not paid me ”

And today fucking 15th 🤦

Wow so now I’m stupid ?🤦

I will never ask here for 1 Kobo. I’ll continue working hard. I’ll make suree i graduate, serve and go for my Masters🤝❤️Life with Dad was like heaven ❤️You worry less. But with her you have to do your things by yourself. Lol …she cares more about her new family I remember how we sit and watch her doing things for her other little girl, we never get what we desire from her. Like we’re not important I thank the Lord that I’m not a bad child (my sister and I).

We know we can get money by doing hookups. But we don’t We know we can get money by following sugar daddies. But we don’t. We’vebeen tempted so many times.

I left the house because of my stepfather lies And false prophecies. He keeps lying to her every single day. Telling her shit about us. That we’re evil children sent by our father to make things hard for her . Lol…I remember when he told her to stop telling us that she has been paid.

We stopped receiving Pocket money from her Coz his false prophecies, she laid course on me uncountable times. 

That relationship between a mother and a daughter is just ….🥀 Dead I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather 🙏Rn I’m not okay 💔”.

