Nigerian skit maker, Mark Angel has tendered an apology to Nigerians over his 13-year-old niece and young comedienne, Emmanuella’s viral video.

Recall that the video captured Emmanuella wearing a dress, which netizens deemed inappropriate for a 13 year old girl.

In the video, the young girl was seen in a black dress with a thigh-high slit that revealed her cleavage and chest.

The video sparked a heated debate about protecting children, shielding them from harm, and the heavy responsibility adults in the entertainment industry carry towards their young stars.

Taking to his social media platform, Mark Angel claimed he didn’t share the video and blamed its unauthorized posting on a “fame-hungry adult” who stole it from Emmanuella’s WhatsApp.

He expressed regret and took full responsibility as a parent for the situation.

Mark also promised to address the issue with Emmanuella, stressing the importance of responsible online behavior.

In his words:

“Dear friends and family, I want to address a situation involving my child: Emanuella’s recent video that has been circulating on social media.

“Unfortunately, she innocently wore inappropriate clothing belonging to one of her elder sisters without our knowledge, posted it on her WhatsApp status but unfortunately a view-hungry adult (who I believe should have done the right thing by calling to report the child’s behaviour considering that we consider her a family friend), downloaded the video and posted it on her own tiktok account without considering that the child may have posted that video without fully understanding the consequences.

“The video was shared without my consent or the consent of her handler.

“I take full responsibility as a parent, and I sincerely apologise for any discomfort or concern this may have caused.

“I’m addressing the situation with my child, emphasizing the importance of making responsible choices. Please understand that this was a mistake, and I am taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”

