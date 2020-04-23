The viral video of a Zambian man scolding his son over his poor grades has heralded a lot of personal testimonies from Social media users of how they were handled by their parents when they lagged in their studies as a child.

Joining the conversation, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie who is privileged to have a highly decorated actor, Pete Edochie as his father has revealed the time he almost dropped out of school till his father intervened.

Yul Edochie revealed that in his junior secondary days, he got tired of studying and wanted to start a business of selling electrical appliances, Pete Edochie in response to his son, invited him to his room and gave a hard reset to his son.

Read his tweet

In JS2, I told my father I didn’t want to go to school anymore, he should open electrical shop for me. He said ok. He Invited me to his room, locked the door & pulled out his belt. He gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory setting. Look at me today. Thank you Dad!

