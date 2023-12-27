Nigerian Gospel actor, Doyin Hassan has clarified a misunderstanding about his recent news of becoming a father after 24 years.

Recall that there was a speculation that the movie star and his wife, OlaDunni had welcomed a child after 24 years of waiting.

Taking to his Instagram page to address this, Doyin Hassan disclosed that the 24-year wait was his own journey, not his wife, OlaDunni’s.

He explained that he lost two previous wives over 24 years: Adeola in 2008 and Bolanle in 2020.

According to him, OlaDunni is his third wife, married in 2022 and she wasn’t waiting 24 years.

Doyin Hassan emphasized that the 24 years were about his own struggles and grief after losing his earlier wives.

He sees his new wife as a new chapter in his life, a “redirection” by God.

In his words;

“I WAITED FOR 24 YEARS AND NOT MY WIFE OLADUNNI:

MY TESTIMONY ABOUT 24 YEARS OF WAITING HAS BEEN MISUNDERSTOOD IN CERTAIN QUARTERS. THE TESTIMONY WAS ABOUT ME AND NOT THE WOMAN I MARRIED. I FIRST GOT MARRIED ON THE 5TH OF JUNE 1999 AND LOST 2 PRECIOUS WOMEN TO THE COLD HANDS OF DEATH OVER TIME. I MARRIED ADEOLA DOYIN-HASSAN IN JUNE 1999 AND LOST HER 8.5 YEARS AFTER (FEBRUARY 20 2008 ON HER BIRTHDAY) I WAITED FOR 2 YEARS BEFORE I REMARRIED BOLANLE DOYIN-HASSAN IN APRIL 2010. BOLANLE PASSED IN DECEMBER 2020 AND I WAITED 1 YEAR 7 MONTHS BEFORE I REMARRIED IN OCTOBER 2022. MY NEW WIFE WAS NOT BARREN FOR 24 YEARS. I WAS THE ONE WHO SHARED A TESTIMONY OF MY TEARS AND TOILS FOR 24 YEARS. MEETING OLADUNNI WAS GOD’S REDIRECTION OF MY DIVINE JOURNEY. I HOPE THIS IS CLEAR ENOUGH…GOD’S BLESSINGS”.

