“If NDLEA visit houses of popular Naija singers and actors, u go weep for our celebs” – Uche Maduagwu

Comic actor and activist, Uche Maduagwu, has reiterated that if the NDLEA should visit houses of Nigerian singers and actors, most of their fans would weep for them.

Uche Maduagwu who is known for airing his controversial view on social media, stated that 85% of Nigerian celebrities need Jesus.

According to him use of hard drugs is a national problem in the country, as most fans see celebrities as role models.

He thereby questioned how the youths will shine when their role models are leading them astray.

His words,

“If NDLEA visit houses of popular Naija singers and actors by mistake u go weep for our celebs 85% need Jesus. You can not be higher than the most high. This is a national problem how will our youths shine when their role model dey lead Dem astray”.