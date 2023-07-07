Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed why Popular singer, Tiwa Savage is yet to win Grammy award.

He revealed this in a recent Instagram post.

Uche Maduagwu had first described Tiwa Savage as a talented musician.

According to him, she is one of the strongest and hardworking singers he knows.

However, the Influencer pointed out that if the mother of one was still married to her ex-husband, Teebillz, she would have won Grammy award before her junior colleague, Tems

In his words:

“Aunty TIWA is so Talented, she would have Won 2 GRAMMY Awards if she still Dey with OGA Teebilz for IGBEYAWO… She would have Won GRAMMYS before TEMS. Aunty TIWA is one of the Strongest and very Hardworking singer I know, very Hardworking”

See below;

