Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a shocking allegation against popular singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland.

Taking to her Twitter page, the blogger alleged that Ifeanyi didn’t drown as published by the media.

According to her, he was murdered.

Kemi Olunloyo also accused Davido and Chioma of lying about Ifeanyi’s gender.

The journalist claimed that Chioma delivered a baby girl.

She wrote;

“Anita was right. Davido was NOT with Chioma when Ifeanyi lost his life. They lied that they were in Ibadan for an event. Ifeanyi Adeleke was a girl dressed like a boy throughout the child’s three years. Chioma actually delivered a baby girl October 20th 2019. Ifeanyi Adeleke was MURDERED and it was covered up by the family and Police.

It was a travesty! They are still holding the nanny who is reportedly shackled in police custody. I have written several posts pinned on my Facebook urging Davido to have her FREED😡😡😡”

