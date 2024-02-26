Nollywood actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to brag as her colleague and Lizzy Anjorin failed to show up in court for their hearing.

According to the video shared by Iyabo on her Instagram page, Lizzy Anjorin did not show up for their scheduled court hearing.

She disclosed that the case has been adjourned till the 10th of April and the court will be serving another order to Lizzy.

She mocked Lizzy that the new order will be pasted everywhere on her wall for her to remember their hearing date

In her words:

“April 10th is round the corner……. the court will be serving you once again, Liz, and this time, the court has given the order for it to be pasted everywhere on your wall if you don’t accept it ……. this court se, we must go and you must bring all your evidence 😉 by force by fire”

See post below: