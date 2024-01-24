Renowned disc jockey, DJ BigN, recently took to social media to raise an alarm over the influx of kidnappers in Lagos.

The Mavins record disc jockey expressed that everybody should be on the lookout especially while driving or working in Lagos because a new wave of kidnapping spree is about to hit the state.

He advised people to learn to walk in groups going forward and to make sure that their car doors are properly locked, emphasizing the importance of people being vigilant as he cautioned his followers to learn to protect themselves and their loved ones at all times.

Over the past few months, there has been a steady rise in kidnap cases in the eastern part of Nigeria as well as the northern region. These kidnap cases have sometimes even turned awry as the kidnappers go as far as asking for an ludicrous sum of money.