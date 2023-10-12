Nigerian singer, Spyro has gifted his mother a brand new car.

The good news was shared by the music star via his Instagram page.

Sharing a video of the new car, Spyro described his mother as the only fine girl he knows.

He also professed his love for her.

In his words;

“Bought the ONLY FINE GIRL I KNOW a beautiful gift 😍 told her to come over that I was dropping my album and I needed her help 😂 she had no clue 😁 …and in shock she asked if I remembered when I was a baby and I told her I would buy her this kinda of car … I can’t even remember saying such tho .

It’s the way she pulled out anointing oil for me tho 😂 it’s a default setting 😁 CONGRATS MOMMA …love you now and forever …

Omo she still de pray as I de type now sef ,somebody save me 😂 it’s 2 hours already o 🤦🏾‍♂️”

