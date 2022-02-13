Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has narrated his encounter with a lady at the night club. He stated that the lady asked him out on behalf of her friend.

The man identified as Ogheneyomma on the micro-blogging platform, stated that he was hanging out at a club and a pretty girl tried to woo him for her friend.

According to him the lady tried wooing him for her friend but he refused.

His tweet,

“Lagos is a funny place. I was out last night hanging out and this pretty girl walked up to me and then goes ‘Hey you’re such a fine man but I’ve a man so I’ve called my friend to come be with you, she’s coming’. Lati bo si bo”.

