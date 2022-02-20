Man narrates how his US-based friend filed for divorce after his wife sowed the N5m he sent for a house project

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A man has narrated how his US-based friend sent N5 million to his wife to start a house project, but she sowed it as a seed in her church.

While narrating the story, the man identified as Chinedu on Twitter, stated that his friend who works as a cleaner in the US, sent his wife a sum of N5 million to start a house project, she however sowed the money as a seed  in her church.

In reaction to this, his friend filed for a divorce because his wife sowed the money meant for a house project, as a seed in her church.

His words,

“My guy working as a cleaner in the US sent N5 million to his wife in Nigeria to start a house project. His wife used the money to sow seed in her church. My guy has filed for a divorce. To me, it was a harsh decision. After all, she gave d money to God. What will you do if she is your wife?”.

