“Marriage is the sweetest” – Actress Anita Joseph says as she and her husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has revealed that marriage is the sweetest, as she and her husband, MC Fish celebrates their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita stated that when people say marriage is not sweet, she says it is the sweetest. She stated their marriage has been two years of bliss.

Sharing their photo, she added that her marriage with MC Fish is built on solid rock while they put God as the overseer.

Her words,

“WHEN THEY SAY MARRIAGE IS NOT SWEET I SAY MARRIAGE IS THE SWEETEST 🙈IT’S BEEN 2YEARS OF BLISS 🙈🙈OURS IS BUILT ON SOLID ROCK WHILE WE PUT GOD AS THE OVERALL OVERSEER 🧎‍♂️🙏 @REALMCFISH THANK YOU FOR BEEN A GOOD FATHER HUSBAND BESTFRIEND ETC 🤝 I CHERISH EVERY MOMENT WITH YOU “. I LOVE YOU FOREVER KING ❣️❣️YOU’RE RARE NWOKE OMA❤️ I WON’T DWELL ON THE THINGS PEOPLE SAID ABOUT OUR UNION 😁GOD PROVED THEM WRONG BECAUSE HE’S GOD 😘😘HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE BEST HUSBAND IN THE WORLD ❤️❤️❤️❣️❣️💋💋💋”.

