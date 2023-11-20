Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and producer Chinneylove Eze has married her boyfriend, Kevwe in a traditional wedding ceremony.

According to reports, the ceremony took place on Sunday, November 19 in Lagos state.

The ceremony was attended by family and friends, including Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson, Kachi Nnochiri, Uche Jombo, Uche Montana, Ini Edo, Ay Makun and others.

Following the traditional wedding ceremony, Chinneylove Eze, her husband and their guests celebrated with a grand reception party.

Guests feasted on a variety of delicious dishes, danced to the rhythm of live music, and took photos with the newlyweds.

