“Most Abuse In Marriages Reflected During Courtship” – Solomon Buchi

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert and writer, Solomon Buchi, has revealed that most abuse in marriages always reflect during courtship.

In a tweet, the writer stated that the signs always show before the abuse gets intense.

According to him, when abuse show in a relationship, it means God is telling someone to leave the relationship.

He added that abuse are red lights, that is, a signal that God wants someone to leave such relationship.

“Most abuse in marriages has always reflected during the dating/courting. The signs will always show before the abuse become intense. Don’t wish it away, it’ll not fizzle out. When you see these red lights, it is God telling you to leave; He’s not asking you to repaint the red flags”.

