BBNaija star, Tokunbo Idowu aka TBoss has celebrated her daughter, Rumi on her 4th today, the 10th of August, 2023.

Sharing beautiful photos of her daughter and herself to mark her princess’ special day, the reality star emotionally narrated her incredible journey on child birth.

Tboss revealed that she’s yet to wrap her head around the fact that her daughter was born 4 years ago.

According to her, there’s nothing beautiful as watching the upgraded version of herself growing and blossoming into what she could never be.

She wrote;

“For someone who expresses herself better by writing I sure am at a Loss for words.

My Heart is FULL. I’m beyond proud of my Daughter & I am Proud of Myself.

It’s been an Incredible Journey thus far- 4 years- whilst it seems so long I struggle to wrap my head around it because seriously weren’t you born just 4 days ago?

4 years of God’s Ultimate Blessings because what’s better than watching an Upgraded Version of you being born, grow & blossom into someone you could never be?!!!

God is truly Great and my heart is overflowing with Gratitude. Thank you Lord for choosing me🙏🏽.

And thank you for never forsaking me whilst I waddle through this thing called Motherhood.

You guys- Your Online sister, cousin and Baby is a year older. Like how Wild is that ?

Thank you @midas_clicks_portraits for these lovely photos and thank you so much to @lilyfabulous_makeovers for my beautiful face beat.

We Love & Appreciate you guys with our entire hearts”

See her post below;

