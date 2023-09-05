Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the husband of Popular Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo has celebrated her on her birthday today, September 5.

Taking to his Instagram page, the man of God shared a beautiful video of himself and his Queen.

Pastor Blessed described Mercy Chinwo as his heartbeat and treasure.

He went on to shower prayers on her.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my heartbeat, my treasure, I join the rest of the world to celebrate you today @mercychinwo

I pray for you today (psalm 91)

For you will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.

Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;

Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.

A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.

Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.

Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;

There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.

For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.

They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.

Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.

Because he hath set His love upon you, therefore will He deliver you: He will set you on high, because ye hath known His name.

You shall call upon him, and He will answer you: He will be with you in trouble; He will deliver you and honour you.

With long life will He satisfy you , and shew you His salvation.

Amen 🙏”

See below:

