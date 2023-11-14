BBNaija star, Bella Okagbue has gushed over her boyfriend, Sheggz.

Recall that the reality star has been expressing her love for her man on social media, especially after his birthday.

Taking to her Twitter page today, Bella Okagbue called Sheggz an “odogwu,” which means “a strong and worthy man” in the Igbo language.

Bella also said that she is enjoying being a public figure on Twitter.

According to her, she is grateful for the love and support that people showed her and her man on his birthday.

In her words:

“For the first time since I became a “Public Figure”, I enjoyed Twitter. This app can be fun if you want it to be.

I loved my timeline and loved the love you all showed us on our day. Thank you 🩷

Ps: My man isn’t an ordinary boyfriend, he is an Odogwu 🤞🏽

I’m blessed 🙏🏽”

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “What Happened To Privacy” — Phyna asks As She Deletes Videos From Photographer Who Kept Making Videos Of Her In Church