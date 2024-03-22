Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has celebrated her husband, MC Fish’s birthday with a heartwarming note.

The thespian took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of the celebrant.

In her caption, Anita described her husband as the crown on her head, her love and fresh wine.

She also declared that he is the one whom God has blessed and crowned with her, a good man and a man after God’s heart.

While wishing her husband a happy birthday, Anita Joseph said powerful prayers for him.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my OLOWO RI mI ‘

The crown on my Head “

My Love my fresh wine 💜💜

The one whom God has blessed and crowned me with “

A Good Man a Man after God’s Heart “

….

Look at your Next Level so Bright so enchanting so Beautiful @realmcfish 💜💙💙

Your feet is planted ion this solid rock that can not be shaken nor moved 💜

The lord is thy keeper they Lord is thy shield 🙏

I call forth open doors blessings from all four corners of the earth “

In blessing you shall be blessed “

In multiplication you shall be multiplied in Jesus Name Amen 💕

I love you my King soar higher Nna m 💝”

In another post, Anita Joseph shared loved up photos of herself and hubby with the caption:

“The kind pampering you shall come t today realmcfish ahhhhhh you need to fear oh🤣🤣

Its our birthday today oh Lord we are so grateful Shallom 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃”

