Obi Cubana reassures his love for his wife on Valentine’s day

Billionaire socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, has nothing but nice words for his wife on Valentine’s day.

The billionaire businessman and nightlife owner, has in celebration of Valentine’s day reassured his love for his wife.

He took to his Instagram page and stated that he has always loved his wife, and will love her forever.

According to him his wife is his everyday Valentine, as he loves his wife and celebrates her everyday.

He therefore promised to love his wife forever and wished her a happy Valentine’s day.

In his words,

“Lush Lush… I just want to remind you that I have loved you, I love you, I will forever love you. Happy Valentine’s day my all-day, everyday Valentine”.

See below,