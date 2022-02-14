TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

Obi Cubana reassures his love for his wife on Valentine’s day

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Billionaire socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, has nothing but nice words for his wife on Valentine’s day.

Obi Cubana and his wife
Obi Cubana and his wife

The billionaire businessman and nightlife owner, has in celebration of Valentine’s day reassured his love for his wife.

READ ALSO

“Please give your single friends valentine’s gift too, na…

Ehi Ogbebor’s man takes her on a romantic trip to ring…

He took to his Instagram page and stated that he has always loved his wife, and will love her forever.

According to him his wife is his everyday Valentine, as he loves his wife and celebrates her everyday.

He therefore promised to love his wife forever and wished her a happy Valentine’s day.

In his words,

“Lush Lush… I just want to remind you that I have loved you, I love you, I will forever love you. Happy Valentine’s day my all-day, everyday Valentine”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her lover reunites amidst breakup rumor

Obi Cubana reassures his love for his wife on Valentine’s day

“Which African rich man does not kill people for money?” – Seun Kuti asks

I was s*xually attracted to my boss, while I was working with him—…

Oxlade’s Leaked Tape: Lady calls him out again for snubbing her after being…

Singer Davido spends $28k on two gifts on Valentine’s day

Get quality pampers for him – Deji Adeyanju drags Tinubu as he reacts to video…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More