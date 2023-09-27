BBNaija Soma Apex has talked about his relationship with his love interest, Angel Smith.

He did this during a recent interview.

The Interviewer had asked: “What if Angel is using you to catch cruise?

In response, Soma stated that he doesn’t think that Angel Smith is playing with his feelings.

“I don’t think she’s playing me” he said.

“How did you know?” Angel who was present at the interview asked.

Soma: “What is wrong with you? That’s how she behaves. Angel is not the same Angel that was here the first time Because I experienced it personally I saw her grow in the house. She did a great job. If you watched her from the beginning of the show, you will see that there was a significant growth And obviously I know if she was playing a game with me, I for know na”

Angel then asked: “Are you sure?”

Soma replied: “And even if she is playing a game with me, Play with me baby Play with me. Am your ball”

Watch the video below;

