Emmarose shippers, the fans of BBNaija former couple, Emmanuel Umoh and Liquorose, has made a request from Emmanuel following his recent post.

It all started when the reality star tweeted about missing a particular lady in his life.

“….still miss her though 😮‍💨” he wrote.

Reacting to this, Emmarose shippers assumed Emmanuel was talking about Liquorose.

They urged him to recouncile with Lilimo, as she is fondly called, and get married to her.

A fan, Luckyvilon wrote: Please marry Liquorose we the Emma rose are still hoping it can happen.

@TigaSavage wrote: Liquorose?🙈🙈

@LydiaOwosuAnsa2 wrote,: I think he miss Liquorose ,get her back.

@pharmridamz wrote: Why people dey insult people wey think is liquor wat if dey decide to give dem selves second chance wat will u do a u dere parents don’t u give ur relationship second chance pls I hate nonsense now dat beauty gives Neo anoda chance wat can u do free dem

@Agathahh167907 wrote: We hop its liquorose….Emma pliz don’t date liquor but just be good friends..you both looked good together no lie…i loved you both…🤗🤗

