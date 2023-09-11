Nollywood actor, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi Nze are expecting their first child.

The actors shared the good news as they celebrates their 2nd wedding anniversary today, September 11.

Sharing a maternity video, Stan Nze and his wife appreciated God for blessing them with their unborn first child.

They announced that getting married to each other is still the best decision of their lives.

The post reads;

“2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives 🥹🥹🥹 I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful Jesus 🙏🏾

Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase – Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us 😍

Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us 🥂”

Blessing’s friend, Faith Jabai’s post suggests that the couple have already welcomed their first child.

She wrote;

“There are anniversaries and there is THE anniversary!!

This is THE anniversary.

One that marks a new beginning.

One for birthing and bringing forth.

One that calls those things that be not, as though they are.

One that was long spoken about, we simply are testimonials that God keeps His word.

Happy anniversary my darlings!!

Two becoming moreeee🥰

I’m too excited for you guys.

I’m even more excited for what the future holds cos, it can only get greater and better.

I’ve watched you both. Through the good & the bad, the ups & the downs, the laughter & the tears.

I’ve watched you both grow and bloom. Learn & unlearn. Love & give, and all I can say is that God’s got you!!

You are the planting of the Lord.

A city set on a hill that cannot be hidden!

If this is what year 2 looks like, oh how glorious the coming years will be!!!

Happy anniversary my people.

2 down, forever to go…

Love you guys always❤️”

See below;

