American rapper, Cardi B has reacted after her husband, Offset accused her of cheating on him with another man.

Recall that in a now deleted post, Offset wrote via his Instagram story:

“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come.”

Reacting to this via Twitter Spaces on Monday, June 26, Cardi B denied the allegation.

She said:

“First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Speaking further, the mother of two asked her followers to ignore the accusations.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she added before claiming the the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, “spiraling and thinking s–t” which did not happen.

Cardi B also revealed that she has never cheated on her husband.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf—kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.” she added.

The New York native added that she is not in a position to hook up with someone who isn’t famous because they would “tell” everyone.

Also, she couldn’t have an affair with anybody “in the industry” since they could share the information publicly as well.

In conclusion, Cardi B sent a direct message to offset.

“Stop acting stupid. The f–k? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf—king say because for real, let’s be serious.” she said.

Listen Below;

