“Stop killing people with poison” – Actor Alesh calls out lounge and club owners over high price of fake drinks

Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni, has called out lounges and club owners over fake drinks they sell at high price. He stated that such clubs and lounges should not kill people with fake drinks.

Sanni stated that some lounges and club owners sell fake drinks to customers at a ridiculous amount.

According to him such people won’t make heaven because of their deceit. He thereby advised people to use their phone camera to always check the barcode of drinks.

His words,

“Lounge and club owners, don’t be unfortunate. Stop selling fake drinks at the ridiculous price haaa stop killing people with poison…guys pls use your phone camera to always check the barcode of drinks now…you can verify by scanning with your phone. Some people can not just make heaven… ridiculous amount on fake drinks..chai naija my countered…na we dey do ourselves”.

See below,