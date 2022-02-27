“Surround yourself with people who will lift you higher” – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has advised her fans and followers to surround themselves with people who will lift them higher.

Toyin Abraham in a post on her social media page stated that people can’t control how other people receive their energy.

She added that people can however control having the right energy with the right people.

She therefore advised her fans and followers to surround themselves with people who will lift them higher.

Her words,

“YOU CAN’T CONTROL HOW OTHER PEOPLE RECEIVE YOUR ENERGY BUT YOU CAN CONTROL HAVING THE RIGHT ENERGY WITH THE RIGHT PEOPLE. SO SURROUND YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE WHO ARE GOING TO LIFT YOU HIGHER.. EMOTIONALLY AND POSITIVELY. STAY FOCUSED AND KEEP DOING YOU WITH AS MUCH INTERGRITY AND LOVE AS POSSIBLE.”

