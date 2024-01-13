Celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today, January 14.

Recall that the couple got married on the 9th of January 2019.

They welcomed their first child , a daughter in 2020.

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, Simi and Adekunle Gold released the music video fo their song, “Look What You Made Me Do”.

In a joint post, the singers reminisced about their vows, highlighting the joys of their relationship (sharing, loving, laughter, etc.),

They also reaffirmed their daily choice to be with each other.

“5 years today we said I do.

Sharing, Loving, laughing, Giving, Taking and choosing each other everyday.

Happy 5th Anniversary to us. 🥂

We made a little something to share our love with you – Look What You Made Me Do ❤️

(Link in Bio)” they wrote.

Simi also penned a sweet note to her husband.

She wrote;

“5 years. Almoruf, FIVE YEARS of matrimonial activities. I used to tell everyone that would listen that you’re the best man I know. We’re not even the exact same people anymore, but it’s still true baby.

I’m so thankful to God for my life with you. I love you so truly, deeply, completely. You’re my best friend. I feel safe with you. And seen. And spoiled.

And happy. And favoured. Thank you for contributing your DNA for us to make the most amazing child in the world. Thank you for continuing to choose me – with your actions, your words, your intentions. I love you Mr Kosoko. I also like you very, very much. You’re a good man and I’m blessed. 🥂 To many more decades of goofing around, growing together and loving on each other in Jesus name.

If I no get you it’s like the sun without the light

It’s like the moon without the night

‘Cause I need you in my life

If I no get you it’s like faith without belief

Like a heart without a beat

What’s a heart without a beat…

Happy Anniversary Champ 🩵”

See below:

ALSO READ:“Before was better, She is looking old now” – Warri Pikin leaves many concerned with her transformation body (Video)