Cynthia, the wife of Media personality and BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has celebrated him on his birthday today, July 14.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of their moment together.

In her caption, the proud wife and mother described Ebuka as the love of her life and her best friend.

Cynthia appreciated her man for being thoughtful, kind , giving and present.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend.

No amount of words can describe how amazing you are. Thank you for being thoughtful, kind , giving and present.

You’ve only just scratched the surface of what is to come.

I wish you good healthy long life. May all your heart desires comes through.

Have a blessed day boo… 💋”

See her post below;

ALSO READ:What Rita Dominic Did During The Scandal With My Ex – Empress Njamah Discloses