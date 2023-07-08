Nollywood actress, and Yul Edochie’s wife, May Edochie has broken silence over the death of her son, Kambi.

Recall that the the 16-year-old boy died on March 30 after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his schoolmates.

Months after his demise, May Edochie has taken to her Instagram page to mourn her late son.

Sharing a photo of herself and children, the heartbroken mother stated that she can’t find the right word to describe the pain she felt after losing her son to the cold hands of death.

She wrote;

“Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.

When you loose a husband, you are called a widow…..

You loose a wife, a widower….

You loose a father, fatherless….

You loose a mother, motherless…

You loose both parents, an orphan…

You loose a sibling, “forgotten mourner”….

Other than vilomah which means “against a natural oder”, I cannot find an English word for loosing a child. I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as loosing one’s child. We are still in inexpressible grief, however, I want you all to know that we are fine by God’s special grace.

Indeed the uncertainty of tomorrow remains a mystery and some occurrences are unforgettable but we just have to find a way to live with them no matter how painful and difficult they are.

The incredible love and support from you all my family, friends and well wishers all around the globe through various means are unimaginable and unconditional. In recent times, we have experienced the most devastating and traumatic circumstances of life but your prayers have kept us going.

My friends and family have been a great pillar and helped me through the process in the most amazing ways. All the brands I represent have been kind and patient. Life left me in a state of resigning myself to fate with a meaningless and overwhelming feeling, but you, my amazing fans, stood by me even in my absence. This love is “God’s grace” and can only be described as both the wonder and awe of serendipity.

We truly appreciate and cannot thank you all enough, and sincerely hope that everything sums up into enabling us stand the tragic loss and panic.

We only have God’s blessings to offer in return and pray that affliction will never rise in your homes in Jesus name. 🙏❤️

It is impossible to forget a child so he’ll always remain the second of my four adorable children. Continue to rest in the bossom of the Almighty my sweet angel, Kambilnachukwu, until we meet again. 🙏💔”

See her post below:

