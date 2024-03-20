A tweet from an “Assistant Jesus” has sparked debate online about the pre-wedding attire of Ashley White, fiancé of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday.

The controversy began when Sunday shared their pre-wedding photos on social media.

Soon after, the “Assistant Jesus” took aim at the fiancé of Theophilus Sunday, accusing her of wearing an indecent outfit.

“‘For me this dress is not decent for a wife to a man of God, That’s my humble opinion, Congratulations to you both.'” she wrote.

Sharing photos of Moses Bliss’ wife and another lady rocking what she termed “decent dresses” in another post, the lady wrote;

“Check out this three beautiful ladies and tell me the difference between the three outfits

Don’t be biased, and give me your sincere answers”

See below;

ALSO READ: ”Moses bliss married a Ghanaian and Theophilus Sunday wife is Jamaica, why are they running away from Nigeria women” – Man laments