Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers, has thrown a subtle shade at actress Annie Idibia. She asked why she is hiding her account balance after she claimed her husband sent her N50 million as Valentine’s gift.

Annie earlier stated that her husband, Tuface Idibia, gifted her N50 million for Valentine. She shared screenshots of the credit alerts but she hid her account balance.

In reaction to this, Gifty Powers took to her insta story and stated that she doesn’t have a problem with her receiving bank alerts from her hubby. She however questioned the reason why she hid her account balance.

Her words,

“I don’t have a problem with people receiving bank alerts from their loved ones but my question is why do they always their account balance?. Please this is not a sarcastic question. I just want to know the reason behind it abi na trend?”.

See below,