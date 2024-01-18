Nigerian social media sensation, Mummy Zee, has been lauded by many Netizens because of her clever response to an internet user who wanted to troll her.

Mummy Zee created a buzz online after her tweet where she discussed waking up by 4:30 am to cook for her husband despite being pregnant went viral.

Some internet users were not happy with her for bringing her private matter to social media and dragged her for it.

This triggered a fundraising campaign for her and her husband by many social media users and some organizations.

Internet users have since tried to dictate how she should live her life because she is a beneficiary of their goodwill.

In a recent development, Mummy Zee talked about paying her two years rent down and an internet user, @olamideoficiall, responded in an amusing manner.

@kheeng_ wrote: “You Don leave your husband noodles for fire start to dey cook Olamide!!!Double-chef. I love this 🫡🫡”

@ugo_himself noted: “Wow you don start to dey shade person. Nice one 👍 money will show people true colour”

@ZoeOxide stated: “nawa oo. e never reach 4:30, you don dey enter kitchen”

@imam_jokolu commented: “If nobody ask for your advice don’t give,u people can’t think for her.”

@001Oxygen asked: “How many of you went to check out that guys Hairline ?”