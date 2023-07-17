Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has tackled his colleague, Judy Austin following her recent outburst.

Recall that in a video shared on Yul’s Facebook page, the visibly angry movie star emphasized that she didn’t snatch Yul Edochie from anyone.

She went on to tell trolls not to judge her because she doesn’t condemn anyone.

The actress also criticized Instagram blogger, Gistlover for continuously supplying the public with unreliable information and turning them into a troll target.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu slammed Judy Austin for saying she is tired of being bullied.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, the actor said;

“Bia Judy you are coming out and saying you are tired of what tired of what? Didn’t you know yoyoyo was married before you go get Yul Edochie Belle for am. Who are you opening eyes for? Excuse me. Go and bring the pictures and videos of when they paid your bride price. You are coming out to say rubbish. Do you know what my sister May is going through? You knew this man was married for more than 16 years.You are now coming out telling me you are tired of ..Who are you opening face for in Lagos? Opening your face for who?. Excuse me. Go back to Enugu.Go back to Enugu. Who are you opening face for. As you dey, abi na Asaba you go. as you dey you see a married man wey get happy family. You carry belle for am and you are come out doing video saying you are tired. You are not tiree. Go back to Asaba. Who are you telling you are tired?”

Watch below;

