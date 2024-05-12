Nollywood actor, Chidi Dike has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and admiration for his senior colleague, Ruth Kadiri.

In a touching post, the movie star revealed how Ruth has had a profound impact on his life and career.

Describing Ruth Kadiri as his Queen, Mentor, and Mother, Chidi Dike expressed his love for her.

He wrote;

“She stepped into my life and flipped my whole world… words fail me every time, but you know I love you, mama…

My Queen, My Mentor, My Mother… I don’t need a special day to appreciate you, mama. Best picture you’ll see online today!!! @ruthkadiri @ruthkadiri247_”.

See below;

