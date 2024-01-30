Popular Nigerian life coach, Solomon Buchi has criticised Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie who recently launched his own ministry, as he shared a word of advise for him.

Yul Edochie launched his online church, The Salvation Ministry, TSM, last week and had his first ministration on Sunday, January 28 on YouTube.

Solomon Buchi, reacting to the thespian via his Twitter account said the actor is making a parody of the Christian faith, especially with his actions which are in conflict of his preachings.

He pointed out how Edochie cheated on his wife, May with colleague, Judy Austin and how it resulted in them having a child together.

In his words:

“Yul Edochie is making a caricature of the Christian faith. From cheating on his wife, getting another woman pregnant and being caught, to claiming polygamy is normal and okay, and now to open a ‘ministry’ claiming God called him. No doubt, God can call anyone, but there’s a whole structure to the logistics of starting a ministry.

Who is Yul Edochie’s spiritual father? What church does he even currently attend? Who discipled him? In the past months, he’s been involved in adultery and polygamy, which the Lord can forgive, but why is his ministry launch so close to a vulnerable season, for which he needs repentance and healing?

Yul has been through quite a lot in the past months, and he might need intensive mental care. This charade isn’t helping and all he needs is Jesus and reflective time to morph into a better man. It’s hard to tell if his ‘ministry’ is sarcastic or real, but whatever it is, it is still embarrassing to the Christian faith. Get your life and family together first, Yul.”