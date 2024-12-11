Smashing Records Like It’s Second Nature

In 2021, Funke Akindele rocked Nollywood with her blockbuster Omo Ghetto: The Saga. This 2020 release shattered records, raking in ₦468 million and dethroning The Wedding Party (2016), which previously held the crown with ₦453 million. But Funke wasn’t done yet. By the end of its run, Omo Ghetto hit an incredible ₦636.1 million, rewriting the history books for Nigerian cinema.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Funke returned in 2022 with another cinematic powerhouse, Battle on Buka Street. The film earned a jaw-dropping ₦668.42 million, proving her success wasn’t a one-time wonder. It wasn’t just another hit—it was a statement that Funke knows how to turn compelling storytelling into record-breaking box-office gold.

Crossing the Billion-Naira Threshold

By 2023, Funke Akindele raised the stakes again with A Tribe Called Judah. The film grossed an astonishing ₦1.06 billion, firmly cementing her status as one of Nollywood’s most successful filmmakers. While many struggle to break the ₦200 million mark, Funke was effortlessly playing in the billion-naira league. Her ability to consistently surpass her own milestones has made her the industry’s ultimate pacesetter.

A Christmas Gift We Didn’t Expect

As if dominating the big screen wasn’t enough, Funke surprised her fans with a festive treat ahead of her much-anticipated film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, slated for release on December 13, 2024. She dropped a Christmas song, Everybody Loves Christmas, featuring an all-star lineup including D’banj, Falz, Waje, and the cast of her upcoming movie. Produced by the legendary Cobhams Asuquo, the track is already available across streaming platforms. With this move, Funke has ensured her magic extends to the holiday season as well.

Funke Akindele: Nollywood’s Unstoppable Force

Funke Akindele isn’t just an actress—she’s a powerhouse, a brand, and a phenomenon. As fans gear up for the release of Everybody Loves Jenifa, there’s little doubt she’s poised to set new records yet again. Could this be the project that takes her box office earnings to an unprecedented ₦5 billion? If anyone can make it happen, it’s Funke Akindele. For now, all we can do is watch in awe as she continues to redefine what’s possible in Nollywood.