If you’re a Nigerian filmmaker, you might have asked yourself this question, can I sell my movie to Netflix as a Nigeria? Netflix, being one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, offers a golden opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work to a global audience.

With its increasing focus on African content and a growing library of Nollywood films and series, Netflix has created a promising space for Nigerian creatives.

But how exactly does one sell a movie to Netflix as a Nigerian filmmaker? This blog post provides insights into the process, highlighting what Netflix looks for, how to prepare your content, and what steps you can take to pitch your movie successfully.

Understanding Netflix’s Interest in Nigerian Content

Netflix has shown growing interest in African content, particularly Nollywood, because of the industry’s vibrant storytelling and large fanbase. The platform has released several successful Nigerian movies and series, such as King of Boys: The Return of the King, Blood Sisters, and Aníkúlápó. The company’s investment in Nigerian content demonstrates its belief in the market’s potential.

What does this mean for you as a Nigerian filmmaker? It’s simple: Netflix is actively looking for high-quality African content, and your movie could be one of their next big hits. However, you need to understand what they’re looking for and how to stand out.

What Netflix Looks For in a Movie

Before pitching your movie to Netflix, it’s essential to know what they value in the films they acquire. Some of the key elements Netflix considers include:

Compelling storyline: Your movie should have a unique and engaging story. Whether it’s a drama, thriller, comedy, or romance, the narrative should be fresh, relatable, and captivating enough to hold viewers’ attention. High production quality: Netflix prioritizes content with professional production value. This includes high-quality visuals, sound, editing, and overall presentation. If your film looks or sounds subpar, it’s less likely to be accepted. Diversity and representation: Netflix values stories that showcase diversity and give a voice to underrepresented perspectives. As a Nigerian filmmaker, your content has the opportunity to showcase authentic Nigerian culture, traditions, and experiences. Marketability: Your movie should appeal to a broad audience, either within Nigeria, across Africa, or globally. It should have the potential to generate interest and buzz, whether through its story, cast, or unique angle. Clear intellectual property rights: Ensure that your film doesn’t have unresolved copyright issues. Netflix requires all intellectual property rights to be cleared before they can acquire your movie.

Preparing Your Movie for Netflix

To improve your chances of selling your movie to Netflix, you need to prepare your content to meet their standards. Here’s how you can do that:

1. Invest in quality production

Netflix has high production standards, so your movie must look and sound professional. Work with experienced directors, cinematographers, editors, and sound designers to ensure your movie meets industry benchmarks. Poor lighting, bad sound, or sloppy editing can significantly reduce your chances.

2. Work on a unique and polished script

A well-written script is the foundation of a great movie. Collaborate with skilled writers and script consultants to ensure your story is original, compelling, and engaging from start to finish.

3. Cast talented actors

Casting recognizable or highly talented actors can make your movie more appealing to Netflix. While the platform does not require star-studded casts, having strong performances is crucial.

4. Showcase authentic Nigerian culture

Netflix is drawn to authentic storytelling. Don’t shy away from showcasing Nigeria’s unique cultures, traditions, languages, and landscapes. This can set your movie apart from generic content.

5. Polish your trailer and marketing materials

Netflix often relies on trailers and promotional materials to evaluate a movie’s potential. Create an exciting and professional trailer that highlights the best aspects of your film.

6. Secure legal rights

Ensure you have the rights to all elements of your film, including the script, music, and any other intellectual property used. Netflix requires a clean legal chain of title before considering your movie.

How to Sell Your Movie to Netflix

Once your movie is ready and meets Netflix’s standards, the next step is to pitch it to the platform. Here’s a breakdown of how you can do this:

1. Go through an aggregator or distributor

Netflix does not accept direct submissions from filmmakers. Instead, they work with aggregators or distributors who have established relationships with the platform. These companies act as intermediaries, helping filmmakers pitch their movies to Netflix. Research aggregators that specialize in Netflix submissions and ensure they are reputable before proceeding.

2. Approach production companies with Netflix deals

Another option is to partner with production companies or studios that have existing deals with Netflix. In Nigeria, companies like EbonyLife Studios, FilmOne Entertainment, and others have successfully collaborated with Netflix. Partnering with such companies could increase your chances of getting noticed.

3. Submit your movie via a film festival

Netflix scouts for content at major film festivals, such as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Sundance, or the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF). If your movie gains attention at these festivals, Netflix may approach you with an offer.

4. Network with industry professionals

Building relationships with industry professionals who have connections to Netflix can open doors for your movie. Attend film industry events, conferences, and workshops to network and showcase your work.

5. Leverage a sales agent

Sales agents are professionals who specialize in selling films to distribution platforms, including Netflix. They can represent your movie and pitch it to Netflix on your behalf.

What to Expect in the Process

If Netflix expresses interest in your movie, here’s what you can expect during the acquisition process:

Negotiation: Netflix will negotiate the terms of the deal, including the licensing fee, rights, and duration of the agreement. Typically, they acquire exclusive streaming rights for a specific period. Legal and technical review: Netflix will conduct a thorough review to ensure your movie meets their technical and legal requirements. This includes verifying the quality of the film and clearing all intellectual property rights. Delivery of assets: You’ll need to provide Netflix with the final cut of your movie, as well as promotional materials, subtitles, and closed captions. Release on the platform: Once everything is finalized, your movie will be added to Netflix’s library and made available to its global audience.

Challenges You Might Face

Selling your movie to Netflix can be a challenging process. Some of the common hurdles include:

High competition : Many filmmakers are vying for Netflix’s attention, so your movie needs to stand out.

: Many filmmakers are vying for Netflix’s attention, so your movie needs to stand out. Financial investment : Producing a movie that meets Netflix’s standards requires a significant investment in terms of time, money, and resources.

: Producing a movie that meets Netflix’s standards requires a significant investment in terms of time, money, and resources. Gatekeeping: Accessing Netflix through aggregators or distributors can be a challenge, especially if you’re new to the industry.

Tips for Success

To improve your chances of selling your movie to Netflix, consider the following tips:

Study Netflix content: Watch Nigerian movies and series on Netflix to understand what types of content they acquire and what audiences enjoy. Be persistent: Rejections are common in the film industry. Keep improving your craft and exploring new opportunities. Leverage social media: Build a strong online presence for your movie, using platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to generate buzz and attract attention. Collaborate with experts: Partner with experienced professionals in the Nigerian film industry to enhance your movie’s quality and appeal. Focus on storytelling: At the heart of every successful movie is a great story. Prioritize storytelling over flashy effects or gimmicks.

Conclusion

Yes, you can sell your movie to Netflix as a Nigerian filmmaker, but it requires preparation, dedication, and a clear understanding of the process. By creating high-quality content, working with the right partners, and leveraging available opportunities, you can position yourself for success.

While the journey may be challenging, the reward of sharing your movie with a global audience is well worth the effort. If you have a great idea or completed movie, don’t be discouraged—start preparing and pitching today. Netflix is looking for the next big Nigerian hit, and it could very well be your creation!