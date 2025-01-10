2025 is a year that promises sports enthusiasts around the globe a thrilling calendar of events. From the Africa Cup of Nations to the fast-paced action of the Monaco Grand Prix, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you love football, tennis, racing, or rugby, this year is packed with thrilling competitions you won’t want to miss. Let’s explore 10 top sports events o look forward to in 2025.

10 Top Sports Events to Look Forward to in 2025

1. Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025

Scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco, AFCON will feature 24 teams, including powerhouses like Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, and defending champions Ivory Coast. The tournament promises intense matches and showcases Africa’s elite football talent.

2. Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Taking place in England from August 22 to September 27, 2025, this edition expands to 16 teams. Nations such as New Zealand, England, and France will vie for the championship, highlighting the pinnacle of women’s rugby.

3. Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Set for May 23 to May 25, 2025, the Monaco Grand Prix remains a highlight of the Formula 1 calendar. Renowned for its glamorous setting and challenging circuit, it attracts top drivers and global celebrities, offering high-speed thrills.

4. Tour de France 2025

From July 5 to July 27, 2025, the Tour de France will captivate cycling fans worldwide. Elite cyclists, including Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič, will compete for the coveted Yellow Jersey, navigating France’s diverse terrains.

5. FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Marking a significant change, the tournament expands to 32 teams and will be hosted in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025. Top clubs from continents including Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia will battle for global supremacy.

6. Ryder Cup 2025

Golf’s prestigious Ryder Cup is slated for September 26 to 28, 2025, at Bethpage Black Course in New York. Team Europe and Team USA will compete in match-play formats, featuring some of the world’s best golfers and an electrifying atmosphere.

7. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Switzerland will host the 14th edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship from July 2 to July 27, 2025. National teams like Sweden, Denmark, and Germany have secured their spots, promising high-quality football and the potential for a new European champion.

8. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. The tournament will assemble the world’s top female cricketers, competing for the prestigious trophy and celebrating women’s cricket at its finest.

9. Wimbledon Championships 2025

From June 30 to July 13, 2025, Wimbledon, one of tennis’s most iconic tournaments, will take place in London. The world’s best players will compete on grass courts, with fierce competition anticipated, especially from top seeds.

10. World Aquatics Championships 2025

Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships from July 11 to August 3, 2025. This event will feature elite swimmers, divers, and water polo teams, serving as a key qualifier for upcoming Olympic events and spotlighting aquatic sports excellence.

These events underscore 2025 as a landmark year in sports, offering fans worldwide a plethora of thrilling moments to anticipate.