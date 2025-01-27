Netflix, one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, has become a go-to place for filmmakers seeking funding, exposure, and global recognition. Over the past decade, Netflix has invested in African content, including Nollywood, due to its growing popularity worldwide.

As a Nigerian filmmaker, getting Netflix to fund your film may seem like a daunting task, but with the right approach and preparation, it is achievable. Below is a step-by-step guide on how do I get Netflix to fund my film as a Nigerian?

1. Understand Netflix’s content strategy

Before reaching out to Netflix, you must understand their content acquisition and production strategy. Netflix is primarily interested in original, high-quality, and globally relatable content. While Nollywood stories are uniquely Nigerian, they often resonate with audiences worldwide due to their universal themes of love, family, betrayal, resilience, and ambition.

Netflix is especially drawn to:

Stories with strong narratives.

Unique cultural perspectives that celebrate diversity.

High production value.

Genres that perform well, such as drama, thrillers, romantic comedies, and crime series.

Familiarize yourself with Netflix’s offerings, especially its Nigerian and African catalog. Watch films like Lionheart, Oloture, Aníkúlápó, and series like Blood Sisters to understand what works for the platform.

2. Build a strong portfolio

Having a track record of previous works is essential. Netflix rarely funds films from first-time filmmakers unless they have proven talent or exceptional projects. To establish credibility, consider:

Creating short films or low-budget features that showcase your storytelling and directorial skills.

Participating in film festivals locally (e.g., Africa International Film Festival, AMAA) and internationally to gain recognition.

Collaborating with industry professionals to improve your craft.

A solid portfolio will demonstrate that you are capable of delivering high-quality work and handling large-scale projects.

3. Develop a compelling story idea

Your film idea is the core of your pitch. Netflix prioritizes projects with unique, compelling, and marketable stories. When developing your idea, focus on:

Relatable themes: Universal emotions or concepts like love, justice, or ambition that connect with a wide audience.

Universal emotions or concepts like love, justice, or ambition that connect with a wide audience. Cultural representation: Authentic Nigerian settings, traditions, or folklore that offer a fresh perspective.

Authentic Nigerian settings, traditions, or folklore that offer a fresh perspective. Strong characters: Dynamic, multi-dimensional characters that drive the story.

Dynamic, multi-dimensional characters that drive the story. High-quality script: Ensure your screenplay is well-structured, polished, and captivating.

Consider hiring a professional screenwriter or consultant to refine your script. Netflix places significant emphasis on storytelling, so this step is critical.

4. Assemble a talented team

Filmmaking is a collaborative process, and Netflix values experienced and skilled teams. Your team should include:

Producers: Experienced producers with a proven track record in film production and distribution.

Experienced producers with a proven track record in film production and distribution. Directors: A visionary director with a unique style and the ability to execute complex projects.

A visionary director with a unique style and the ability to execute complex projects. Actors: Talented performers who can bring your characters to life.

Talented performers who can bring your characters to life. Cinematographers and editors: Technical experts who can ensure the visual and editing quality meets global standards.

Highlighting your team’s expertise in your pitch increases your project’s credibility and chances of success.

5. Create a pitch deck

A professional pitch deck is crucial when presenting your film to Netflix. This document should outline your project’s key details in a clear, concise, and visually appealing format. Your pitch deck should include:

Logline: A one-sentence summary of your film.

A one-sentence summary of your film. Synopsis: A brief overview of the story, including its beginning, middle, and end.

A brief overview of the story, including its beginning, middle, and end. Themes: The core ideas or messages your film explores.

The core ideas or messages your film explores. Target audience: The demographic your film is aimed at.

The demographic your film is aimed at. Budget and timeline: A realistic estimate of your film’s budget and production schedule.

A realistic estimate of your film’s budget and production schedule. Visual style: References or examples of the visual tone, such as color palettes or camera techniques.

References or examples of the visual tone, such as color palettes or camera techniques. Team profiles: Bios of the key cast and crew members.

Bios of the key cast and crew members. Marketability: Reasons why your film will attract viewers and perform well on Netflix.

Your pitch deck should be visually engaging and professional. If you lack design skills, hire a graphic designer to create an appealing presentation.

6. Leverage Netflix’s open door policy

Netflix accepts pitches through its partner production companies, established producers, and talent agencies. Unfortunately, the platform does not accept unsolicited submissions directly. Here are a few ways to get your project noticed:

Partner with local production companies: Collaborate with Nigerian production houses that have existing relationships with Netflix. Companies like EbonyLife, FilmOne, and Inkblot Productions have successfully worked with Netflix and can act as intermediaries.

Collaborate with Nigerian production houses that have existing relationships with Netflix. Companies like EbonyLife, FilmOne, and Inkblot Productions have successfully worked with Netflix and can act as intermediaries. Work with a talent agency: Enlist the services of a reputable talent agency that specializes in representing filmmakers. They can pitch your project to Netflix on your behalf.

Enlist the services of a reputable talent agency that specializes in representing filmmakers. They can pitch your project to Netflix on your behalf. Attend Netflix-sponsored events: Netflix often hosts panels, workshops, and events in Africa. Participating in these events can help you network with Netflix executives and other industry players.

Netflix often hosts panels, workshops, and events in Africa. Participating in these events can help you network with Netflix executives and other industry players. Submit through film festivals: Films selected or awarded at prestigious festivals often attract Netflix’s attention. Festivals like Sundance, TIFF, or Berlinale are ideal platforms for showcasing your work.

7. Focus on co-production opportunities

Netflix is increasingly co-producing films with African filmmakers. Instead of fully funding your project, they may offer partial funding or licensing deals. With co-production:

You maintain some control over your project while benefiting from Netflix’s resources and distribution network.

You share the production costs, reducing the financial burden.

Netflix gets involved in the creative process, ensuring the film aligns with its brand and audience expectations.

Co-production opportunities are often negotiated through established production companies or producers, so build strong relationships in the industry.

8. Ensure high production quality

Netflix sets a high bar for technical and production standards. To meet these expectations:

Invest in equipment: Use industry-standard cameras, sound equipment, and lighting to achieve professional visuals and audio.

Use industry-standard cameras, sound equipment, and lighting to achieve professional visuals and audio. Hire professionals: Work with experienced crew members who can ensure a seamless production process.

Work with experienced crew members who can ensure a seamless production process. Post-production excellence: Edit your film meticulously, ensuring top-notch color grading, sound design, and special effects.

If your film does not meet Netflix’s quality standards, it will likely be rejected, regardless of the strength of the story.

9. Build relationships and network

Networking is a critical aspect of getting your film funded by Netflix. Attend film festivals, industry workshops, and networking events to connect with:

Netflix executives: Introduce yourself and share your ideas with Netflix representatives at these events.

Introduce yourself and share your ideas with Netflix representatives at these events. Producers: Collaborate with producers who have experience working with Netflix.

Collaborate with producers who have experience working with Netflix. Filmmakers: Partner with like-minded filmmakers to co-create projects and share resources.

Building genuine relationships increases your chances of being introduced to decision-makers at Netflix.

10. Consider Netflix’s licensing model

If Netflix does not fund your project upfront, you can still license your film to the platform after production. Under this model:

You independently finance and produce your film.

Netflix acquires the distribution rights for a set period, paying you a licensing fee.

Your film is showcased to Netflix’s global audience, offering exposure and potential revenue.

To successfully license your film, ensure it meets Netflix’s quality standards and has market appeal.

11. Apply for film funding and grants

While waiting for Netflix to notice your work, explore alternative funding sources to kickstart your project. Several organizations and initiatives provide financial support for African filmmakers, such as:

Netflix Creative Equity Fund: Netflix launched this fund to support underrepresented filmmakers, including those from Africa. Keep an eye on announcements for opportunities to apply.

Netflix launched this fund to support underrepresented filmmakers, including those from Africa. Keep an eye on announcements for opportunities to apply. Government Grants: Research grants offered by Nigerian institutions like the Bank of Industry (BOI) for film projects.

Research grants offered by Nigerian institutions like the Bank of Industry (BOI) for film projects. International Funds: Apply for grants from organizations like Sundance Institute, Hubert Bals Fund, and World Cinema Fund.

These funds can help you develop your project to a stage where it attracts Netflix’s interest.

12. Be persistent and patient

Getting Netflix to fund your film is not an overnight process. It requires perseverance, patience, and continuous improvement. Use rejection as a learning opportunity and keep refining your craft.

While pursuing Netflix funding, continue creating smaller projects to build your reputation and grow your network. Each step you take brings you closer to achieving your goal.

Conclusion

As a Nigerian filmmaker, getting Netflix to fund your film requires strategic planning, dedication, and a clear understanding of the industry. By focusing on storytelling, building relationships, and meeting Netflix’s quality standards, you can position yourself for success. Remember, Netflix is actively investing in African stories, so the opportunities are there—seize them!