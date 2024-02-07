The former Nigerian minister of finance and Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urges the Super Eagles to win their football match against South Africa today Wednesday February 7.

The popular Nigerian economist took to her Twitter(X) page on Tuesday to wish the Super Eagles luck and to tasks them to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africans as they play today Wednesday at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, in a semi-final.

Okonjo-Iweala urged the Super Eagles to ensure that they come out victorious against their opponent in the semi-finals clash in order to secure their ticket in the finals in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In her words:

“Wishing our very own Super Eagles the best of luck tomorrow!! Let’s get it done.”

