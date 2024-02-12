Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has addressed Nigerians after super Eagles’ lost to Ivory Coast.

Recall that Nigeria’s dream of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended in disappointment as they lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast in the final match.

Even though the team played hard, they couldn’t hold onto their lead and fell short of getting their fourth AFCON title.

The game was close and exciting, with both teams attacking each other a lot. Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, scored the first goal in the 38th minute, making Nigerian fans very happy.

But Ivory Coast didn’t give up and came back strong in the second half. Franck Kessie tied the game with a powerful header in the 62nd minute, and then Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal for Ivory Coast ten minutes later.

Even though goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made many amazing saves throughout the tournament, he didn’t win the Golden Glove award, which is given to the best goalkeeper.

South Africa’s goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, won the award instead. This was a sad moment for Nwabali, who had played very well and impressed many people with his quickness and skill.

After the loss, Nwabali posted a message on social media apologizing to Nigerians.

He wrote:

“I am very disappointed and frustrated. I am so sorry to the people of Nigeria. I used to be a fan, and I still am a fan, and I know how bad it feels when we lose. We take full responsibility for the loss. Thank you for all your support until the end. I love you all.”

Instead of harsh criticism, Nigerians responded with an outpouring of support and encouragement.

Many praised his incredible saves, highlighting his crucial role in carrying the team through tough moments.

