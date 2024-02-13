Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu has showered the Super Eagles with honors today, awarding each member the prestigious Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

This important honor is a way of saying “thank you” for their hard work and amazing performance in the recent AFCON 2023 tournament.

Even though they didn’t win the championship, the Super Eagles played their hearts out and made the whole country proud.

To show their appreciation, the government also gave each player a piece of land and an apartment in the capital city. The exact locations haven’t been announced yet, but it’s definitely a generous gift.

President Tinubu said he’s super proud of the Super Eagles. He thinks their amazing playing brought everyone in Nigeria closer together and showed how talented our footballers are.

Despite finishing second, he encouraged them to hold their heads high and maintain their team spirit.

Addressing the government, the team captain, Troost Ekong stated that even though they wanted to win the trophy, they’re grateful for the recognition. He promised that they’ll keep working hard to bring home the championship in the future.

The news has sparked reactions online. Some people think the awards and gifts are perfect, while others think they’re a bit much considering the country’s financial situation.

