Following the cyberbullying faced by Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi after Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 final loss, the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has spoken out in strong condemnation of the abuse.

Recall that Iwobi was subjected to online attacks from fans after the team’s 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, leading him to delete most of his Instagram posts and withdraw from social media.

Minister Enoh met with Iwobi to offer his support after leading the Super Eagles of Nigeria back home.

“ I am aware of what is happening on Social media and as a ministry , this isn’t the first time we are going to make a statement against bullying, not just you but our sportsmen and women in general who are exposed to bullying due to the out come of competitions. We are concerned about how our sportsmen and women are treated“. He told him.

Iwobi replied: “For me , i have taken myself out of social media after yesterday’s game”.



Senator John Owan Enoh encouraged Alex Iwobi, stating that the leadership and the vast majority of the country are proud of his efforts and the team’s achievement of securing a silver medal, Nigeria’s first in 23 years.

“You did your best for your country and I am proud of you. The leadership and the rest of the country is proud of you. Those who are not are in the far minority and do not speak for the rest of our country, so just be strong”.

“ You did your best, you are part of a team that brought home a silver medal which the country last won at AFCON 2000, which is 23 years ago.You put in your best, thank you very much “. He said.

The minister went on to strongly condemned any activity which seeks to bully or harm any Nigerian athlete.

